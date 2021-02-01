Debunking myths: Huston-Tillotson hosts virtual forum on COVID-19 vaccine information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University hosted a COVID-19 vaccine information forum virtually Monday night.

Director of Austin Public Health Stephanie Hayden joined the discussion. The goal of the forum was to debunk myths about the vaccine that may be circulating within the Black community. One question answered was: should you still get vaccinated even if you’ve already had COVID-19?

“We have been following CDC recommendations that say you need to wait 90 days before getting vaccine,” Hayden said.

“In many, on average the vaccine immunity is stronger than the infection immunity. That’s usually not true for a vaccine,” said Dr. Barney Graham with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The panelists say it’s important to work with grassroots organizations to help share information about the vaccine.