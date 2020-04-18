Deadliest week so far in Central Texas for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 14 people have died so far this week in Central Texas, doubling the region’s death toll in just six days. It’s been by far the deadliest week since the first case was reported in Travis County back on March 13.

The grim news comes even as protestors clamor for cities and counties to end their stay-at-home orders. Many gathered Saturday morning at the Governor’s Mansion.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday outlined plans to reopen businesses and state parks, and ease restrictions on surgeries, but that will come in phases. The governor also shut down schools for the rest of this school year, saying it would be “unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future.”

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Central Texas on March 13. Two weeks later, our 14-county area had its first death. Since then, the death toll slowly crept higher before doubling this week.

COVID-19 new deaths by week in Central Texas

March 22 – March 28 2 deaths March 29 – April 4 5 deaths April 5 – April 11 7 deaths April 12 – April 18 14 deaths

Most of the cases and all of the deaths have been in four counties — Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays. The only county without a confirmed case of COVID-19 so far is rural San Saba County with a population of about 6,000 people.

Still, we’ve seen the number of new cases steadily climb in our area. The day-to-day data is still pretty volatile, but when you look at a whole week, it’s clear Central Texas is still on an upward trend.

COVID-19 new cases by week in Central Texas

March 13 – March 14 4 new cases March 15 – March 21 76 new cases March 22 – March 28 162 new cases March 29 – April 4 376 new cases April 5 – April 11 392 new cases April 12 – April 18 425 new cases so far

Lawmakers point to more testing as one reason for the increase. The City of Austin announced a new online assessment form coming next week where people can apply to get tested, and the city can better track clusters of new cases.

It remains to be seen how much that will slow the spread in Central Texas and flatten the curve.