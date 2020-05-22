CVS Health to open 44 COVID-19 testing sites across Texas, 6 in Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health will open 44 new COVID-19 testing sites and select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations Friday across Texas, the company announced Thursday.

The sites in Texas are among 350 sites spread across 14 states that CVS Health has set up, and the company expects to have 1,000 locations across the county and a goal to process 1.5 million tests per month.

The self-swab tests will be available to those who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. People need to register in advance at CVS’ website to schedule an appointment.

If someone meets the criteria, they’ll stay in their car until directed to the drive-thru window at the CVS of their choice and then be handed a test with instructions. A CVS employee will watch and make sure they do it correctly.

The swabs are then sent to a lab for processing, and results are returned within three days.

There are six Austin-area CVS locations that are opening for testing.

5526 South Congress Ave.

2610 Lake Austin Blvd.

11300 N. Lamar Blvd.

11725 N. Farm to Market 620

3500 W. Slaughter Ln.

1855 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock

Once all of CVS’ testing sites are operational, more than half of them will serve communities with the greatest needs, as measured by CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, the company said