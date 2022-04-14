AUSTIN (KXAN) — Curative has announced a new partnership that will give those who test positive for COVID-19 access to antiviral treatment, including the antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Curative’s partnership with Truepill was announced in early April. Patients who test positive after taking a COVID-19 molecular or antigen test at a Curative testing site will be offered a chance to take advantage of Truepill’s virtual care platform, including telehealth, and an antiviral prescription will be sent to their door, if eligible.

Truepill provides antiviral treatment with emergency use authorization: PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir.

Newly-infected COVID-19 patients will have to take the pills as soon as possible once symptoms appear.

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)

In high-risk patients, both antiviral pills were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit Curative’s website.