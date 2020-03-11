Cruise ship evacuees arrive at San Antonio air force base as statewide COVID-19 cases rise

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Some of the passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship landed in San Antonio on Tuesday night to go into quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base.

At least 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the ship, which docked in California on Monday after being forced to idle off the coast for days.

Almost 100 passengers from Texas and surrounding states will stay at Lackland, until deemed virus free.

Our partners at the Texas Tribune say a second flight is set to arrive later Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, new coronavirus cases were announced.

Dallas County reported its first COVID-19 patient, Tarrant County reported its first presumptive positive case, and Gregg County in east Texas announced its firs case.

Authorities in Gregg County say the patient had traveled within the U.S., but that the case is mild and they are staying at home.

Additionally, two new cases were also confirmed in Collin County, bringing that county’s total cases to three.

Add up the ones in the Houston area, including Montgomery County, and there are at least 20 cases in Texas.