COVID-19 Wrap-Up: Here’s what happened in Texas this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Week of June 22-26

This week, Texas saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, with Gov. Abbott hitting pause on the continued reopening of some Texas businesses.