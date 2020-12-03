COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall featuring APH officials at 12 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A virtual town hall featuring Austin Public Health officials is set for 12 p.m. Thursday.

The town hall on the new COVID-19 vaccines will feature APH Director Stephanie Hayden and Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott. It’s sponsored by the Travis County Medical Society and University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School.

Hayden and Escott will discuss “preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Austin and Travis County, including coordination among health care systems and providers, planning for efficient and equitable distribution, and more,” according to a news release from the Dell Medical School said.

Pfizer is testing its delivery system for its vaccine in Texas, and the Department of State Health Services has an agreement with the drug manufacturer to distribute its vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna reported their vaccines were more than 90% effective in clinical trials. Pfizer received emergency use clearance in the UK earlier this week, and both manufacturers are aiming for the same designation in the U.S. shortly.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the first batch of vaccinations will be in Texas in less than two weeks.

Travis County Medical Society President Dr. John Abikhaled and Dell Medical School Dean Dr. Clay Johnston will moderate.

We will stream the town hall on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.