COVID-19 vaccine distribution Week 7: How many doses is your county receiving?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week marks week 7 of vaccine distribution across Texas. The state is expected to receive 332,750 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

Many of those are likely to go to the 82 HUBS the state has set up to help with larger community vaccination efforts. Here in Central Texas, there are seven HUBS. The newest HUB is located in Marble Falls at the Baylor, Scott & White hospital to serve Burnet County.

The remaining vaccine doses will go to 130 providers across the state including nine in the Central Texas area.

Central Texas is slated to receive 29,600 doses of the vaccine. Here’s a breakdown by county:

Travis – 16,450

Williamson – 8,200

Hays – 2,150

Gillespie – 1,200

Bastrop – 1,000

Milam – 300

Fayette – 200

Lampasas – 100

Hays County officials said they will begin vaccinating the community Monday. They will only vaccinate those with an appointment through the county’s portal. For now, all appointment slots are filled.

In addition to 332,750 first doses of vaccine, the state will also receive 216,350 doses for those who are ready to get their second dose of the vaccine. At present, the state has administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccine. Of those, more than 228,000 have received both doses.