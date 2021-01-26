LIVE UPDATES: Travis County will likely remain in stage 5 for another month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At Tuesday’s joint COVID-19 briefing for the Austin City Council and Travis County commissioners, health leaders shared that while Austin’s COVID-19 outlook is far less dire than it was a few weeks ago, positivity and COVID-19 hospitalizations are still high and Austin will likely need to remain in Stage 5 (the highest COVID-19 risk level) through the middle of February.

Dr. Mark Escott, the county’s interim health authority, is giving a presentation that shows while numbers for key staging indicators are going down, the area will still more than likely be in Stage 5 for another month.

Since its peak Jan. 9 of 94, the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations in the area has dropped to 81, and positivity rates have also been in decline. The most recently reported positivity rate is 12.8%, down from nearly 20% three weeks ago.

With intensive care units at the precipice of overcrowding, 28 people are receiving care at the county’s alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is following along with the virtual meeting and providing updates.