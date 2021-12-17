COVID-19 test site opens at Lakeline Mall, other options available

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2021, file photo, a person completes a swab of their mouth at a Curative walk-up kiosk testing site for COVID-19 at the Garfield Community Center in Seattle. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning patients and health care providers that a coronavirus test developed by California company Curative may produce false results. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A new site that opened this week in Cedar Park will help people get tested for COVID-19 before they travel to their holiday destination.

Curative announced Lakeline Mall, located at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, is now serving as the company’s latest location where people can go and receive a PCR nasal swab test. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients should have no out-of-pocket costs to get tested, Curative noted.

People can register for a test when they get to one of the Curative sites throughout Central Texas. However, they can also make an appointment and search for the latest availability in the Austin area by visiting the Curative website.

Because of concerns about how much more quickly the omicron COVID-19 variant can spread, health experts are urging people to test before and after gathering with others for Christmas next week. In addition to Curative, other providers are offering testing.

Austin Public Health

Two neighborhood testing sites are run by Austin Public Health. Those locations include:

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center (walk-in site), 5801 Ainez Drive.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travis County Exposition Center (drive-thru site), 7311 Decker Lane.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free and available with or without an appointment, APH said. However, scheduling an appointment is recommended to save time and confirm test availability. People can schedule online or by calling 311 or 512-974-2000.

APH also provides in-home COVID-19 testing, where medical professionals will actually go to someone’s home to administer a test. The department notes this is especially fitting for anyone with mobility issues, underlying health conditions or those who lack transportation.

To book a home test, call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560. This option is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other testing options

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) provides a website where people can search for the closest location to get the COVID-19 test and look up which local health centers, clinics or pharmacies have it available.

TDEM also has an online resource page where people can look up information to know before they receive a COVID-19 test, what kinds of tests are available and how to get test results.