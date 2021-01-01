COVID-19 test site closes in Austin due to weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After delaying its opening Thursday morning, Austin Public Health decided to fully close the St. Johns COVID-19 test site due to rainy weather.

Those scheduled to take a test at the site, located at the old Home Depot building, on Thursday will be notified by email, APH said on social media.

To make up for the sudden closure, APH said the site will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must still pre-register for an appointment.

All neighborhood test sites are closed for New Year’s Day.

For more information on how to set up an appointment and testing site locations in Austin and Travis County, click here.