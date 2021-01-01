COVID-19 stimulus payments hitting bank accounts of eligible American as new year arrives

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coronavirus relief payments, or stimulus checks, are starting to show up in bank accounts of eligible Americans at the beginning of 2021, two days after the U.S. Treasury Secretary said they’d start going out.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday his staff and the Internal Revenue Service were “working with unprecedented speed” to get the checks into bank accounts via direct deposit. Paper checks went out Wednesday to those who didn’t provide bank account information on their most recent tax return, according to the Treasury Department.

Many Americans are reporting they received their stimulus payments via direct deposit early Friday morning.

The direct deposits will continue into next week. Individuals who reported less than $75,000 on their latest tax return will get the full $600, and couples who filed joint tax returns will get $1,200 if they reported less than $150,000. Amounts are scaled down for higher earners, and are then completely wiped out if an individual reported $87,000 or more. The threshold for couples is $174,000.

This round of payments is half of what was approved in March when people received $1,200 and couples got $2,400 earlier in the pandemic.

While President Trump signed the $900 billion plan to get payments to Americans, plus avert a government shutdown, he pushed for $2,000 stimulus payments for individuals and $4,000 for couples, much to the liking of Democrats.

An effort to pass a bill for those payments stalled, however, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans blocked a vote, then countered with a plan that would repeal Section 230, or the social media immunity law, and create a commission on election fraud. Democrats didn’t go for that, and it didn’t have enough support in the Senate.