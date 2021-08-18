COVID-19 patient shares experience of getting treated at Austin antibody infusion center

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For those who are sick with COVID-19, the infusion center at the Travis County Expo Center is open to help keep you out of the hospital.

Susan Fox sent us pictures of her getting her monoclonal antibody infusion on Tuesday.

She told us she’s vaccinated and has been dealing with the virus for about a week. She said she’s been experiencing body aches, a loss of smell and taste and a lot of coughing.

Then she heard about the state’s infusion center.

“I called my doctor, talked to the nurse and asked her if the doctor would give me a referral,” Fox explained.

“I feel so much better in just 24 hours, and I can even talk half-normal,” she said. “I had a very raspy voice before from all the coughing.”

She told us the whole process took about three hours.

“I had no effects and have had no effects since then, so I feel grateful,” Fox said.

The treatment is designed to keep high-risk people out of the hospital, preventing COVID-19 symptoms from getting worse. Gov. Greg Abbott announced he underwent the treatment as well.

If you are sick with COVID-19, you need to ask your doctor for a referral to the infusion center to receive treatment.

“I think we need to use all the tools we can to fight this thing,” Fox said.

