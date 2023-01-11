AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Public Health said the COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was officially identified in Austin-Travis County.

“The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. XBB.1.5 contains more mutations capable of evading immunity than any other variant,” APH said.

Another variant, XBB.1, was previously reported in the Austin-Travis County area Jan. 6. The County increased its COVID-19 Community Level to Medium at that time.

APH said getting up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, was still the best way to protect against the virus. It also recommends those at risk wear masks.