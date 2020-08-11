COVID-19 numbers spike in Williamson County as schools set to reopen

A student wearing a mask has his temperature checked by a teacher before entering a school for summer classes in Texas. Stories circulating online incorrectly assert that infrared thermometers, which are held near the forehead to scan body temperature without direct contact, point an infrared light directly at the brain’s pineal gland, exposing it to harmful radiation. Infrared thermometers don’t emit radiation into the brain; they sense heat emitted by the body. They pose no risk to the pineal gland, which is located deep within the brain, according to Dr. Haris Sair, director of neuroradiology at Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Active COVID-19 cases in Williamson County jumped by 663 in just seven days, hundreds more than any other county in the Central Texas viewing area.

Only four of the 14 other counties saw increases, but the second highest after Williamson County was Gillespie County with an increase of just 23 active cases.

Williamson County had a slow but fairly steady decline in cases for about a month. That started to change Saturday due to 440 new cases. That also significantly impacted the rolling 7-day average for new cases, which jumped from a 7-day average of 56 new cases on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to an average of 151 new cases on Monday.

The increase comes as Thrall ISD in northeastern Williamson County on Monday became the first school district in our area to reopen its schools to in-person teaching. Here is when the other schools in Williamson County plan to restart school.

Bartlett ISD – Sept. 8 both in-person and online

Coupland ISD – Aug. 19 both in-person and online

Georgetown ISD – Aug. 20 online and in-person starting Sept. 10

Granger ISD – Aug. 24 both in-person and online

Hutto ISD – Aug. 18 online and in-person starting Sept. 8

Jarrell ISD – Aug. 19 online for first three weeks

Leander ISD – Aug. 13 online and in-person starting Sept. 8

Liberty Hill ISD – Aug. 27 online and in-person

Round Rock ISD – Aug. 20 online for first three weeks

Taylor ISD – Aug. 20 online for first four weeks

Active cases in Austin and San Antonio falling quickly

While active cases spiked in Williamson County, they continue to fall in Travis County and are now falling in San Antonio’s Bexar County, as well. Travis County is the fifth largest county but has just the 25th most active cases in the state. Bexar County is doing even better. It’s the fourth largest county but has just 382 active cases, the 43rd most in Texas.