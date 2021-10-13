COVID-19, MIS-C: Austin-area officials talk dangers for kids

Nikko Dalesandro hospitalized at Dell Children's Medical Center after being diagnosed with a rare COVID-19 illness. (Courtesy Claudia Dalesandro)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County and Dell Medical School held a virtual town hall Wednesday for colleagues to talk about the dangers of COVID-19 in children.

One of the key people at the event was a doctor who took care of a local teenager who got MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children from the virus. KXAN profiled Nikko Dalesandro last month.

When he was 14, he contracted MIS-C due to COVID-19. He was sick for eight months, including close to a week in the hospital with a high fever, lump on his neck, fatigue and continued nausea.

“I know many little kids still can’t get vaccinated, and kids are affected by this deadly virus. I don’t want anyone else suffering for what I went through. I think I should be one of the last ones,” Dalesandro said.

When he first contracted COVID-19 and MIS-C, the vaccine hadn’t received government approval. Dalesandro has now been fully vaccinated and is urging others to do so.

