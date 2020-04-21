COVID-19 kingdom: Family turns online shopping boxes into a living room castle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stay-at-home orders have brought out the creativity in some people, and one family shared with us their way of dealing with isolation.

They built a castle.

Hillary Smith said her family didn’t know what to do with all the boxes they had from online shopping and deliveries, but then her husband came up with a medieval idea.

The parents turned the castle project into an engineering, architectural and art project for their two kids, and now the family has their rightful castle to look down upon their kingdom, even if the kingdom is just the rest of the living room.

They had so much fun, Hillary said, they may build additions.