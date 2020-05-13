COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly double in Central Texas in 4 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Austin area has nearly doubled in the last four days, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Data from the DSHS shows that on Sunday, there were 50 patients suffering from confirmed cases of COVID-19 admitted into Austin area hospitals. As of Wednesday morning, the number of hospitalized patients is now 98.

According to the DSHS, on Monday Austin-area hospitals were at 56.7% capacity. With this new increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Austin-area hospitals are now 71.4% full.

Capacity of Austin-area hospitals between May 10 and May 13

More data on the pandemic’s spread in Texas can be found on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.