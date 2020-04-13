COVID-19 FAQ’s: Dispelling the latest myths about the coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Information on the coronavirus pandemic is moving quickly…sometimes too quickly.

There are so many unknowns about the future of the virus in the United States that it’s hard to keep up. However, there are some myths and rumors circulating through social media that can be broken down as definitively true or false.

Watch KXAN’s “Frequently Asked Questions” segment on the coronavirus pandemic in the above video.

Is 5G technology to blame for COVID-19?

Experts say it’s just a hoax. Conspiracy theories about the 5G telecommunication network being the cause of coronavirus have been around on the internet for a while, but Eric van Rongen with the International Radiation Protection Commission isn’t buying it.

He says “the theory that 5G might compromise the immune system and thus enable people to get sick from coronavirus is based on nothing.”

How many coronavirus patients are asymptomatic?

This is a good question, especially for those who feel they are in the clear because they haven’t had any symptoms.

The CDC estimates that 1 out of every 4, or 25%, of coronavirus carriers in the United States have no symptoms at all.

Even that number varies from country to country. For example, in Iceland, data shows that half of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic. It’s one of the reasons medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends face masks for the general public.

Can I get coronavirus from a mosquito bite?

No. According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence that mosquitos can transmit this particular virus.

The general transmission source remains primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.