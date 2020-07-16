COVID-19 can’t keep Georgetown man, neighbors from celebrating his 100th birthday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Something other than the thermometer hit triple digits Thursday.

Keith Brooks, who lives in the Sun City community in north Georgetown, celebrated the century mark — 100 years old — and he received quite an elaborate display in his honor.

His neighbors all pitched in to put on the display. His previous plans for the big day were canceled due to how most fun things have met their fate these days, COVID-19.

Thanks to Laura Connaway for sending us this wonderful photo and information about Brooks’ special occasion. Happy birthday, Mr. Brooks!