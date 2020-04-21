COVID-19 aid money given to Austin social service agencies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four social service agencies are the first to receive Relief in a State of Emergency funds from Austin Public Health.

The agencies receiving the first phase of funding are:

Catholic Charities, $1.6 million

Asian Family Support Services, $1 million

El Buen Samaritano, $500,000

Austin Area Urban League, $500,000

These initial agencies were given funding because they “have demonstrated experience providing community-based services and financial assistance,” the APH press release said.

The funding is in two phases, and is a total of $15 million. It was passed through the Austin City Council, and the second phase of funding will be awarded in May.

City staff anticipates awarding multiple amounts between $250,000-$2 million, and those in need of immediate assistance should contact those agencies awarded RISE funds for eligibility.

Eligibility for the funds includes being under 200% of the federal poverty level, directly impacted by COVID-19 and ineligible for CARES Act funding.