Country singer’s ‘Maskeurade Party’ aims to keep Texans safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A country singer has launched a new initiative to get Texans to wear their masks in public with a non-partisan agenda.

Gary P. Nunn’s “Texas Maskeurade Party” supports the state’s efforts to reopen businesses, but is also asking Texans to “gather and socialize responsibly and to follow the guidelines outlined by our local, state, and federal governments.”

Nunn says he hopes this party doesn’t go on forever, but believes it’s important that Texans take care of one another. Nunn says the responsibility of wearing a mask can be compared to football players wearing protective gear or bull-riding cowboys.

“There’s a lot of tough cowboys who wear gear when they jump on a 2,000-pound bull for eight seconds and live to ride another day,” Nunn said in the video.

The Texas Mask Party is accepting donations on Facebook and through their website to help spread the word about their mission.