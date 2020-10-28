Austin’s top doctor says projections for Thanksgiving ‘improved’ because of fewer new hospital admissions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top doctor for Austin-Travis County changed his predictions for the week of Thanksgiving after he said the latest COVID-19 models show the situation “doesn’t look quite as bleak” as initially expected for area hospitals.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority, said Wednesday the projections from the University of Texas now show there could be 200 to 300 hospital admissions by Thanksgiving compared to the 700 that they predicted earlier this week. He said that’s because there are fewer new hospital admissions this week, pointing out that 13 happened Tuesday.

However, Dr. Escott said during Wednesday’s virtual briefing with reporters that Austin-Travis County experienced a 110% increase in new cases during the past two weeks. That trend remains concerning for him and other health experts. Stephanie Hayden, the director of Austin Public Health, advised people that they can “make things turn around” by changing their behavior and maintaining safety behaviors like wearing a mask, distancing from those they don’t live with and staying home if they’re sick.

Dr. Escott told Travis County commissioners Tuesday that there’s a chance the area could be back to Stage 4 of APH’s staging risk level if projections prove to be accurate.

Escott says those UT projections don’t take into account Monday’s new hospitalization admissions, which were down somewhat, but moving back into Stage 4 of COVID-19 restrictions is still possible.