Could an omicron peak happen soon? University of Texas researchers think so

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin seem to think an Omicron peak could happen soon.

Modelers say some states are already showing evidence of a peak, but it comes as cases spread in Central Texas schools.

“Teachers are…teachers are pretty worn thin,” said Benjamin Sterling, President of Education Round Rock. “A lot of us are reaching a breaking point as far as stress levels.”

Sterling is speaking for teachers in his close circle. “I’m a parent, but you know I have 156 kids…plus one,” said Sterling.

In his middle school classroom, that number is rapidly changing.

“Since we started back, since omicron first hit, I’m about 20 odd kids down,” said Sterling.

His school is down staff members too. Modelers of the University of Texas say a peak is expected soon, but it’ll likely be three-times higher than previous surges.

“People are often becoming infected not knowing when or how they have been exposed, and we’re seeing it race through classrooms and communities,” said UT COVID modeling consortium director, Lauren Meyers.

A snapshot of COVID school risk compared to a year later shows the spread is much more distinct and more people are becoming infected.





“At the end of the omicron wave, we are going to have far higher levels of immunity than we’ve ever had during this pandemic,” said Meyers.

Meyers believes that will be a game changer.

“It may mean the levels of immunity we will have after the omicron, coupled with new and better vaccines are going to make COVID a better disease rather than a catastrophic, global threat,” said Meyers.

Meyers says she doesn’t have a crystal ball as to when the peak will actually happen, but researchers are advising health authorities accordingly.