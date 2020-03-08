Costco pulls its free food samples as coronavirus fears grow

A Costco store is coming to Georgetown in the next five years, the city said. (KXAN file photo)

(KXAN) — Business Insider reports the bulk supplies provider, Costco is suspending one of its most iconic features amid growing coronavirus concerns, the free samples.

The various free sample stands have become an integral part of Costco’s image. However, in recent weeks customers have raised concerns about how the bite sized samples left out in the open could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

The people buying out everything at Costco because they’re scared of Corona, are the same ones who loop around 5 times to eat samples off of trays 200 other people have touched 🥴 — ☼ Danela ☼ (@Danelakovacevic) March 4, 2020

Business Insider says news of the free sample suspension surfaced on Reddit. One user said his wife works as a Costco manager and was told the company would suspend the samples until further notice.