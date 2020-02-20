Coronavirus quarantine order lifted for 90 at San Antonio base not showing symptoms

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The CDC has lifted orders for the first wave of coronavirus evacuees staying at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio after completing their 14-day quarantine.
They recently returned from Wuhan, China, in a State Department-charted flight.
Just one of those 90 people that flew to the San Antonio base was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is still being treated at a local hospital. The CDC has lifted the quarantine period for the others and they have been medically cleared.
A second group of 145 people is still in quarantine at the base. Their 14-day wait period started Monday.