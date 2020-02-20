Coronavirus quarantine order lifted for 90 at San Antonio base not showing symptoms

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The CDC has lifted orders for the first wave of coronavirus evacuees staying at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio after completing their 14-day quarantine.

They recently returned from Wuhan, China, in a State Department-charted flight.

Just one of those 90 people that flew to the San Antonio base was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is still being treated at a local hospital. The CDC has lifted the quarantine period for the others and they have been medically cleared.

A second group of 145 people is still in quarantine at the base. Their 14-day wait period started Monday.