Coronavirus may lead to heart damage in some patients, surgeon says

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Respiratory problems are the main symptom associated with COVID-19, but health officials says they’re starting to see more coronavirus patients developing heart failure.

New data also shows that some patients who do survive suffer permanent heart damage as a result of being exposed to the virus.

A cardiovascular surgeon at Ascension Seton Medical Center says he has seen reports of these cases from other countries and is now seeing a similar trend here in the U.S.

“We did see some of that coming out of China and some coming out of South Korea but now in the United States, we’re beginning to compile data that shows indeed that patients are specifically having damage to their heart as well as their lungs,” Dr. William Kessler.

Dr. Kessler says that early data shows that people with pre-existing heart conditions may have a higher mortality rate, when infected with COVID-19.