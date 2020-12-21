Coronavirus in Texas: Which counties will get the Moderna vaccine Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to Texas during the second week of the vaccine distribution.

This is the first week that the Moderna vaccine will be distributed. The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in 20 Texas cities on Monday, including Marble Falls and New Braunfels, which will each receive 500 doses. KXAN confirmed that shipment info Sunday night.

Texas will get 620,000 doses of the vaccine statewide ahead of Christmas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The CDC will send shipments to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties over the next three days. The majority of that — 460,500 doses — will be the new Moderna vaccine, which the FDA approved for emergency-use distribution late last week.

“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a statement.

Pfizer will also send out another 159,900 vials. Both have proven approximately 95% effective against the vaccine.

“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive,” Hellerstedt added.

Moderna vaccine deliveries expected Monday

Provider Name City County Doses CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial Lufkin Angelina 600 Woodland Heights Medical Center Lufkin Angelina 500 Christus Spohn Health System Beeville Beeville Bee 200 CHI St. Lukes Health Brazosport Lake Jackson Brazoria 500 Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood Brownwood Brown 600 BS&W Medical Center Marble Falls Marble Falls Burnet 500 Christus Santa Rose Hospital NB New Braunfels Comal 500 Medical City Denton Denton Denton 1,300 Medical Center Hospital Odessa Ector 2,500 Odessa Regional Medical Center Odessa Ector 400 Pampa Regional Medical Center Pampa Gray 200 United Memorial Medical Center Houston Harris 300 Scenic Mountain Medical Center Big Spring Howard 300 Christus Spohn Health System South Corpus Christi Nueces 800 Medical City Weatherford Weatherford Parker 700 Pecos County Memorial Hospital DBA Fort Stockton Pecos 500 BSA Health System Amarillo Potter 2,500 Titus Regional Medical Center Mount Pleasant Titus 700 Victoria County Public Health Dept. Victoria Victoria 100 Laredo Regional Medical Center Laredo Webb 1,000

Dell Medical School in Austin was one of the first four hospitals to receive the vaccine on Monday, with 15,600 doses expected to go to locations right in central Texas.

Some Austin-Travis County EMS EMTs and paramedics and Austin Fire Department personnel got their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the weekend.

According to the DSHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 26,007 vaccine doses had been administered in Texas across 184 counties as of Sunday night.