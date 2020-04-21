Concordia opens residence halls to first-responders, frontline COVID-19 workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Concordia University Texas opened two of its residence halls to help healthcare workers and first-responders self-isolate after shifts.

The university said uniformed first-responders and frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers can reserve one of their dorm rooms free of charge to get some rest and minimize fear of potentially spreading COVID-19 at their home.

“The university feels privileged to support our local first responders as they work selflessly for our community,” said Kristin Coulter, Concordia University vice president of partnerships. “We look forward to serving you while we continue to care for our on and off-campus students, staff, and faculty.”

Concordia has more than 120 single-occupancy rooms available, and they can be reserved at the university’s website.

Corcordia is open to working with more agencies across the area as space is available. First-responder and healthcare agencies can contact Coulter for more information at 512-313-4607.