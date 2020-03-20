CommUnityCare will close 7 clinics, consolidate during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The strain on resources from the COVID-19 outbreak is leading Central Health-funded CommUnityCare to close seven clinics so that more services and equipment are available to its larger facilities in the Austin area.

CommUnityCare sent out a news release Friday announcing that health care services at the following health clinics would be “suspended indefinitely” starting March 23.

Austin OB Manor — 1408 Shadowglen, Hwy. 290, Suite 302, Manor, Texas

Austin OB Riverside — 2410 E. Riverside Drive, Suite G-2, Austin, Texas

Carousel Pediatrics May’s Crossing — 1201 S. IH-35, Suite 303, Round Rock, Texas

Del Valle Health Center — 3518-A FM 973, Del Valle, Texas

Dove Springs Integral Care — 5015 S. IH-35, Austin, Texas

Hornsby Bend Health Center — 1412 Hunters Bend Road, Austin Texas

Manor Health Center — 600 W. Carrie Manor Street, Manor, Texas

Jaeson Fournier, the CommUnityCare president and CEO, wrote in a statement: “We must conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect the health of patients and staff. The most effective way to do this is to concentrate services at our larger clinics and temporarily close some of our smaller locations. At the same time, we are shifting many of our patient interactions to the telephone, meaning people can access health care from their mobile device.”

Employees from these seven smaller clinics will now work at other facilities to increase their staffing, a spokesperson confirmed.

CommUnityCare also announced that it’s reassigning medical staff from its mobile unit, which provides services in Colony Park and Creedmoor, to other locations to deal with the COVID-19 response.

In addition to posting signs on doors, CommUnityCare is sending text messages to all patients who have appointments scheduled at the affected sites within the next three weeks. Medical staff members are also calling patients to schedule visits by phone when appropriate. Patients should call 512-978-9015 to confirm appointments in advance before coming to a clinic.

CommUnityCare pharmacy services

Patients are encouraged to have at least a 30-day supply of medications. Anyone with questions about prescriptions should call 512-978-8139.

CommUnityCare dental operations

Starting on March 19, CommUnityCare announced it’s “suspending indefinitely” preventative and elective dental procedures at its Ben White Dental Clinic.

North Central, Central Health Southeast Health and Wellness and South Austin Health Centers will remain open for acute dental services.

CommUnityCare COVID-19 hotline

CommUnityCare set up a hotline for people who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they need a test for the virus so that they do not go to an emergency room or clinic. For a screening, please call 512-978-8775.