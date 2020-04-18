CommUnity care to open fourth COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CommUnity Care Health Centers will open up its fourth drive-up testing site for COVID-19 in the Austin area next week.

Testing will begin at the new site at Manor Senior High School on Wednesday. CommUnity care says that no appointment, insurance or payout are required.

In recent days, the healthcare provider opened up its second and third drive-up facilities in Del Valle at Southeast Metropolitan Park and at Barbara Jordan Elementary School in Colony Park.

Additional sites for testing are being planned, the company said.

Anyone needing a test can visit the new Manor location between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Colony Park site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Friday, while people can get tested at the Del Valle location between the same hours on Thursday.

The healthcare provider’s original drive-up testing site, Hancock Center at 1000 East 41st Street in Austin, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.