Comal County COVID-19 cases increase 50% in past two days, total now at 18

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Comal County.

April 3 Update

County officials have confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 18, a 50% increase in the past two days.

All three new cases are from New Braunfels. One is under 18, another is in their 40s and the other in their 50s. All are self-quarantined.

One of the cases is community spread, and the other two are a result of close contact with someone who had already tested positive, officials said.

Another resident has fully recovered from COVID-19, making it six total recoveries.

As of Friday, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received the following test information:

199 tests conducted

18 positive tests

124 negative tests

57 tests with results pending

March 30 update

A second person has died in Comal County, according to a release from the county, which added that it now has 11 positive cases.

A man in his 70s died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake on Thursday. He was the county’s 10th case and his widow is the 11th. She is quarantined at home. Officials say they had traveled out of state before he began showing symptoms. In addition to COVID-19, he tested positive for the flu and strep throat.

March 27 update

A New Braunfels man died Thursday from COVID-19 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Hospital officials confirmed the death to KXAN in a statement, and the man was later identified as 44-year-old Adolph (T.J.) Mendez.

“Our community is obviously grieving,” Barron Casteel, the mayor of New Braunfels, said.

On Monday, Casteel got a call from a family friend of Mendez worried about his health.

“He was already struggling and concerned for his life,” Casteel said he was told. “Certainly not going to let him pass away without encouraging, demanding that others pay attention so that other families aren’t affected.”

The Comal County Public Health Department stated Mendez’s case was travel-related, and Casteel was told by the Mendez family friend, T.J. didn’t go far.

“My understanding is he never left the state of Texas,” he said.