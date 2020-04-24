Colt McCoy’s storytime and other feel-good Friday stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The coronavirus has completely changed our lives — for journalists, too. Every single day it’s one of the busiest news days of the year. And most of it is bad — the daily death toll, unemployment, isolation.

But there’s a lot of good, too. Every single day Texans continue to send us things that make us smile. Here are just a few of them on this Friday.

Colt McCoy to read to children in virtual storytime

Legendary Longhorn Colt McCoy will read to Texas children this morning in a virtual storytime. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out the news Thursday evening. McCoy nearly led Texas to a national championship in the 2009 season before getting injured in the BCS National Championship. Friday morning’s virtual storytime is at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Duck makes herself at home at adult care center, hatches 16 ducklings











Social distancing is for the birds — but not the ducks — in Round Rock.

About six weeks ago, as the coronavirus first started spreading in Central Texas, a muscovy duck set up her nest in a planter at an adult day care center. The older adults with cognitive or physical limitations who spend their days there made quick friends with the new resident.

The AGE Thrive Center staff named the duck mAGEy, pronounced Maggie, a play on the center’s name. They looked after her and fed her, and soon, they had a lot more beaks to feed. Their new resident laid more than two dozen eggs, which hatched 14 healthy baby ducklings. That made mAGEy a proud mama duck.

The staff then helped mAGEy and her ducklings return to Round Rock West City Park. Five of the ducklings stayed behind at the AGE Thrive Center to insure they survive the wild.

Cedar Park family decorates windows of nursing home to cheer up residents











Art class is now on the road for the families of KXAN viewer Kristi Gordon and the family of friend Nicki Johnson. They got together to help make seniors feel loved despite the social isolation.

They decorated windows — even writing beautiful messages backwards so the residents could read them on the inside. They also left the seniors there colored pictures and notes, a sweet gesture in perhaps lonely times.

Middle school remote learning turns into inspirational sidewalk art

Seventh graders at Bailey Middle School are turning their cooped-up energy into a ton of new talents. Teacher Trish Snyder-Davis sent us examples of their work. One used sidewalk chalk to write inspirational messages on their driveway and driveways of their friends. Another said that they baked their first loaf of bread with help from grandma. And a third said that they’ve taken up gardening and actually have been able to see their plant grow and sprout its first flower. This is the first plant they’ve been able to keep alive and it now has four flowers.