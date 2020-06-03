‘Code Sunshine’: UT Dell Seton celebrates 100th COVID-19 patient discharge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dina Romo left Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin last week to a rousing display of “Code Sunshine.”

Hospital staff took a moment to recognize Romo with cheers and applause after her battle with COVID-19. When the code is called, everyone rallies around the newly discharged COVID-19 patient, and sends them out the door like they just made a buzzer-beater to win a game.

Romo’s discharge was also a milestone for the hospital. She was their 100th COVID-19 patient released following treatment. Staff members gave Romo a bouquet of flowers, as well.