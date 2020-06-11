City officials to discuss recent increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases at 9 a.m.

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city officials will discuss the uptick in daily reported COVID-19 cases at 9 a.m. in a virtual news conference.

Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, along with Sarah Eckhart in her new role as special assistant to Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe and Austin Mayor Steve Adler will be on the call for updates and to answer questions.

“As more businesses reopen, Austin-Travis County leaders want to remind the public to continue to be vigilant and practice proper hygiene to prevent the disease from spreading,” the city’s release announcing the news conference said.

It is scheduled to last 45 minutes, and we will stream it live on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.