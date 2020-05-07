City of Austin to extend stay-at-home orders, no plans to reopen public libraries, pools for weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped slightly this week in Central Texas despite rising statewide, but for the past two weeks, Central Texas has averaged more than 80 new cases each day.

This week, statistics show two people in Central Texas are dying of COVID-19 each day.

Even so, the next phase of reopening businesses in Texas is set for Friday. Hair, nail and tanning salons, barbershops, wedding venues and swimming pools can all reopen statewide. Certain facilities and businesses remain closed including bars, tattoo parlors and massage businesses.

In Austin, some things that can open will not, according to city leaders. That includes public libraries and swimming pools. That’s because there’s a disconnect between what Governor Greg Abbott said can reopen and what cities like Austin are actually choosing to reopen.

“We are not going to reopen anything more than what we have already open because we think that’s the safest thing to do,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

For the most part, Austin city offices will remain closed, and city employees who can work from home will continue to do so. Adler said the stay-at-home extension could come as early as late Thursday. Travis County is also expected to extend its order.

Municipal golf courses, city parks and trails are open except when they get overcrowded. This is one area where state and local leaders are in agreement. However, with beautiful weather occasionally reaching the 90s, many are curious to know about swimming spots like Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool, but at this time, Adler said they do not plan to reopen those public spaces.

At present, the city is working on how to train lifeguards in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic. Alder said at this time, his focus is on health and safety — not recreation.

“Everyone wants to see what the numbers look like, so the governor said a week ago we’re going to reopen some businesses and then will let the science and data tell us if we should go further seems to me that the governor has jumped the gun a little bit here,” he said.

Adler said he will monitor the data for the next three to four weeks to figure out how the city should move forward.

On May 18, the state will open even more businesses including gyms and other workout facilities.