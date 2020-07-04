City of Austin modifying operations due to rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is making several operations changes in different departments due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In a release Thursday, the City announced changes including to administrative hearings for the Austin Code Department, Austin Public Health’s immunization program, suspending curbside pick-up of bulk and large brush, staffing for the city clerk’s office and closures for pools and places like golf courses, tennis courts and other amenities.

Travis County coronavirus cases rose to a total of 11,131 on Saturday, and an addition of two more deaths bringing the total to 136.

Read more on each department’s changes below:

Austin Code administrative hearings

The City of Austin said administrative hearings for the code department are being pushed back one week, now beginning on July 15, instead of July 8.

All remaining public facing Austin Code Department services like the cashier’s office and licensing intake have not changed. Those services are working on an appointment basis.

Visit the code department’s website for more information.

Austin Public Health urges keeping up with vaccinations

Austin Public Health has reopened the Shots for Tots clinic.

It is open on a limited basis and is working through a list of appointments that were scheduled due to it closing. Those who are at higher risk of severe symptoms will be prioritized as services expand.

“APH wants to ensure everyone is receiving the proper vaccinations on-time to avoid potential vaccine-preventable outbreaks as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a release from the City of Austin.

Those who don’t already have an established doctor for their children are encouraged to do that for regular routine checks and keeping up with vaccinations.

Parents and guardians can use this website to find vaccine locations in Austin near you.

Visit their website for more information about Austin Public Health’s Immunization Program.

Austin Resource Recovery suspends/modifies services

Austin Resource Recovery is suspending curbside pick-up for bulk and large brush. The department had previously resumed services for three weeks.

The suspension comes to help with weekly collections of trash, recycling and compost.

Customers who had already received a notification postcard for July 6-July 24 will still be able to have their stuff collected.

“To protect the health and safety of ARR collections staff, residents are urged to bag and tie their trash to keep the material contained,” the release said. “Recycling should not be bagged, and please consider using a BPI-certified compostable bag or paper bag for composting collection.”

View your collection schedule here.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop off Center will close until further notice after July 3 and will no longer be accepting customer drop-offs or collecting hazardous waste from homes.

The city’s resource recovery has partnered with Goodwill of Central Texas for the Clothing & Housewares Curbside Collection program, which allows people to schedule free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens and housewares.

For more information, visit the city’s website or call (512) 637-7190.

Austin Water openings

The main gate and treatment pond area at Hornsby Bend has reopened to the public. All visitors to the facilities are required to check in at the main entry gate. The River Trail and Platt Lane Trail have also opened and are accessible for hiking and biking activity. All visitors must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while visiting.

Office of the City Clerk Staffing

The Office of the City Clerk will have a rotating staffing schedule between July 6 and July 17 to prepare for the upcoming candidate filing period and for City Council budget meetings. Their offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Beginning Monday, the plan is to open the office with reduced staff to accept in person inquiries including accepting ballot applications, petitions and liquor licenses.

Visitors will be encouraged to make an appointment and only two people will be allowed inside the office at any given time.

Parks and Recreation Department Closures

Beginning Monday, July 6, all facilities and park amenities will be closed until further notice. This includes those that were previously reopened like cultural facilities, pools, golf courses, tennis facilities, park concessions and other amenities.

Deep Eddy and Barton Springs Pools were previously closed on June 30 pending an evaluation from Austin Public Health.

The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department will give access to parks for COVID-19 related and City of Austin initiatives such as drive thru testing and meal distribution. Sites identified as polling locations will also be open as scheduled for voting.

Everyone is encouraged to stay home, especially throughout the Fourth of July weekend, to help slow the spread of the virus and the community is urged to follow these guidelines: