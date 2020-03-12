All Erwin Center events including Chris Stapleton postponed due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin said Thursday all events at the Frank Erwin Center are postponed “for the immediate future” due to COVID-19 concerns.

Country music star Chris Stapleton, along with opening acts Jamey Johnson and Yola, were scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday. The concert is the first event at the arena to be postponed.

On Tuesday, Post Malone, along with Swae Lee and Tylah Yaweh, performed as part of Malone’s Runaway Tour.

The university said no decision has been made on when events at the arena will resume.

“For the health, safety and well-being of all of its patrons, performers and staff, we have decided to postpone upcoming events at the Erwin Center for the near future,” UT vice president and athletics director Chris Del Conte said.

“After discussion with University officials and leadership at the Erwin Center we believe it’s in the best interest of everyone involved to proceed with an abundance of caution with events at that facility,” Del Conte said.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly about postponed events, the university said.

Along with the Erwin Center show, Stapleton announced three more of his shows will be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.