China’s first confirmed coronavirus case recorded one year ago

Health Officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the airport in Beijing, China. Nearly two decades after the disastrously-handled SARS epidemic, China’s more-open response to a new virus signals its growing confidence and a greater awareness of the pitfalls of censorship, even while the government is as authoritarian as ever. (AP Photo Emily Wang)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — China’s first confirmed coronavirus case was recorded one year ago Tuesday, according to a local Chinese media outlet.

The South China Morning Post reported in March that the first case was traced back to Nov. 17, 2019. The patient may have been a 55-year-old Hubei Province resident, the media outlet says.

A little over a month later on Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization China Country Office was notified of a cluster of pneumonia cases with an unknown cause in the province. By Jan. 3, 2020, the organization reported 44 patients there had the mysterious illness.

On Jan. 21, 2020, the first confirmed travel-related case in the United States was reported in the state of Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said the patient had returned from Wuhan, China, where the first coronavirus outbreak was recorded. At the time, not much was known about how easily the virus was transmitted.

Almost 10 months and numerous travel advisories and shut downs later, the U.S. has recorded more than 11 million confirmed cases since coronavirus arrived in the country and at least 248,000 deaths.

The virus doesn’t look like it’s slowing down for Americans, either. NBC News data shows COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all 50 states.