Central Texas school districts push to get eligible students vaccinated weeks before school starts

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) The Center for Disease Control has lifted masks requirements for students and teachers who are vaccinated.

It’s a push to get all students in the classroom in about a month, however, students who are unvaccinated are encouraged to still wear a mask while inside.

Meanwhile, Central Texas School Districts are making a push to get students vaccinated in the weeks before school starts.

Right now, only children 12 to 17 are eligible to receive the vaccine. This is a concern for many parents who’s kids aren’t yet eligible and in school districts who no longer offer the virtual learning option.

“We want them to go back to school, but we want to wait until they get vaccinated,” said a concerned Pflugerville ISD Grandmother. “There is no vaccine for the elementary aged kids, and that is our concern.”

This begs the question, when might authorization come for children younger than 12-years-old. A Texas Medical Association COVID-19 task force member told KXAN she doesn’t have a crystal ball into what the CDC is thinking, but discussions are being had.

“There’s some discussions that it may go down to 9 to start,” said Valerie Smith a Physician a St. Paul Children’s Clinic in Tyler. “I also don’t have information if that’s going to happen imminently.”

In Texas, vaccinations for children under 12 to 17 have leveled off, according to Smith. A scenario playing out in Williamson County. The Williamson County and Cities Health District says they have only seen 41% of people ages 12 to 17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“The 12 to 17-year-olds right now in the county have about a 30% vaccine rate…. If we count the people who have started the series, then we’re looking at about 41%. That is subpar for what we’re really looking for,” said Allison Stewart Lead Epidemiologist. “In all age ranges, I’m looking for something around 80%. The higher the better.”

It’s the reason Round Rock ISD, Leander and Austin ISD are making last minute pushes to vaccinate children.

Round Rock ISD says they plan to hold a vaccine clinic at towards the end of July and are working with local healthcare partners. Details on these clinics will be announced later, according to RRISD.

Leander ISD says they’ve held 3 clinics since vaccines opened up to 12 to 17 and plan to hold after school mass vaccine clinics when the vaccine is authorized for children younger than 12.

Austin ISD is holding a clinic on July 15. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LBJ Early College High School (7309 Lazy Creek Dr. Austin, Texas 78724).