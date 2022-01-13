Central Texas school districts deal with ongoing issues due to spike in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — From asking parents to volunteer to become substitute teachers, increased pick-up traffic due, to bus driver shortages to canceling an entire day of school, Central Texas school districts are struggling as COVID-19 cases surge in the area.

The Marble Falls Independent School district revealed on Wednesday, its campuses will be closed on Friday, Jan. 13. The School District’s Superintendent, Chris Allen told KXAN they made this decision because 79 of their staff members have tested positive for COVID since Jan. 3. He noted some are also out with the flu.

According to Allen, Marble Falls ISD has only been able to get about half of the subs they need to cover for teachers who are out sick.

Though Allen said they’ve been able to get by thus far by moving staff around from office duties, and central office to help out in classrooms, he doesn’t think they’d be able to sustain operating as such for the rest of the week.

“At the rate staff is testing positive for COVID and the shortage of substitute teachers who are willing/able to fill the classrooms, we needed to make the tough decision to close Friday,” Allen said. “This shortages also effect the ability to run buses and accomplish other operations that require specific training. Closing school is hard on parents, so we do not make the decision to do so unless the situation warrants it. “

Like several other districts, Bastrop ISD has since reduced its bus routes, due to staffing issues. However, one of its parents reached out to KXAN saying doing so has caused dangerous traffic issues near Bastrop ISD schools during pick-up time. This parent told KXAN there have been two recent accidents as a result.

Hays CISD is working to train parents who have volunteered to step-up as to sub in classes. But these parents won’t be able to immediately help out where the district desperately needs them.

According to Hays CISD, its having to condense classrooms: Teachers teaching at least two classes at once, in their one room.

Lake Travis ISD is also short on cafeteria workers.

Liberty Hill ISD’s superintendent put out a video, asking any volunteers to help out, saying their COVID cases are doubling daily.

