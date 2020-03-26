Central Texas Meals on Wheels to deliver week’s worth of food during COVID-19 quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Central Texans continue to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels is continuing to make deliveries to homebound older adults, but with a slight change to ensure safety.

Instead of daily deliveries, every Friday Meals on Wheels will deliver a week’s worth of lunches to its clients. This change is to make sure the vulnerable clientele of Meals on Wheels stay safe.

Starting Friday, March 27, Meals on Wheels volunteers will load shelf -stable meals into their vehicles and deliver them to their elderly home-bound clients. Meals on Wheels said it will observe proper social distancing while making these deliveries.

The first round of deliveries is set to last clients through April 3. More meals are scheduled to be delivered soon.