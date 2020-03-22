Central Texas hospitals move to ‘no visitor’ policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas hospitals are changing their policy to no visitors in an effort to protect patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new policy applies to Baylor Scott & White, Ascension Seton and St. David’s Health Care and will go into effect Sunday, March 22.

“Our priority is to reduce the transmission risk within our sites of care,” a release from a hospital spokesperson read.

Exceptions will be made for:

laboring and post-partum patients

patients with disabilities or impairments

elderly patients

neonatal (ICU) patients

pediatric unit patients

patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures

patients requiring end of life care

One person, who is 18 years old or older, is allowed to be present with a patient, and the visitor must pass certain health-screening criteria when entering the facility.

“While we understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, we must prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers during this unprecedented pandemic. We encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting,” the release said in part.