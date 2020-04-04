Central Texas Food Bank distributing food boxes to families struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and need help putting food on the table will get some relief Saturday in the form of emergency food boxes distributed by the Central Texas Food Bank.

The distribution is happening at Nelson Field from 9 a.m. to noon. The food bank says there will be 28 pounds of food inside each box and will include items such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna or chicken, and fruits and vegetables.

“We’re having to shift our entire business model in terms of how we distribute food to maintain social distancing, limiting the number of volunteers and having to purchase food that would be traditionally donated because the food just isn’t available for our retailers to give us now,” said President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank Derrick Chubbs.

The food bank is implementing a one-box per household limit and asks that only one person per household come to pick it up.

Special distributions like Saturday’s will be happening throughout April in central Texas. There will be at least a dozen in Travis County, alone.



The Central Texas Food bank says mobile pantries are in place for those who need food, as well.

Anyone in need can find the pantry closest to them using the Find Food Now tool on the food bank’s website.