Central Texas coalition deploys ‘help-at-home’ kits to elderly and disabled across Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B, Central Texas Food Bank and Capital Metro have joined forces to help Austin’s elderly and disabled during the coronavirus outbreak.

Members from each organization will load Metro Access vehicles with the Food Bank’s “help-at home” kits Monday morning.

The kits contain:

Peanut butter

Rice

Soup

Canned vegetables

Other pantry staples

They are meant to provide relief for the community’s most vulnerable.

We want to make sure that our most vulnerable customers can stay at home to protect their health and safety, and not worry about how they will get basic necessities. We are very thankful for our ongoing partnership with H-E-B and the Central Texas Food Bank during this critical time. Cap Metro Vice President of Demand Response and Innovative Mobility, Chad Ballentine

H-E-B donated $150,000 to support this effort and will help Capital Metro deliver the kits to its MetroAccess customers. This donation comes one week after H-E-B invested $1.2 million into Feeding Texas and delivered a trailer of food to the Central Texas Food Bank.