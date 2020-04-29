‘Celebrate the Unforgettables’: 90-year-old paints ‘huge thank you card’ mural to donate

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — 90-year-old artist Geny Heywood uses a different adjective to describe essential workers: unforgettable.
Her garage in Manor, Texas is filled with artwork — most of which she donates.
“All the work I do, I don’t sell it for myself. I donate it to raise money for charity,” Heywood said. She once raised over half a million dollars for a veteran’s family.
But one canvas stands out and is larger than the others. It is her most recent piece, one that is almost finished, titled: Celebrating the Unforgettables.
The “thank you card” mural is meant to do just that: celebrate the frontline workers putting their life on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a “huge thank you card for the people who are working through the pandemic, and really, risking their lives all over the world,” Heywood said.
And she’s looking to give it away.
“The mural that I’m almost finishing now, I would like to donate it, if a children’s hospital is interested.”
And her neighbors agree. They say, “oh, this should go to a children’s hospital, and the lady across the street who works in physiotherapy, I believe, told me, I want to tell the children’s hospital next to where I work. And that was a couple of days ago,” Heywood said. “And another lady walked by and came and said, “I want my doctor to see that because he’s in a children’s hospital… so let’s wait and see what happens.”
Waiting and hoping it will hang on the wall seen every day by her “unforgettables.”
“We owe them gratitude, I will never forget,” Heywood said. “When people in the world do something for you, you should never forget it.”
If you or anyone you know have a children’s hospital in mind who might be proud to display Heywood’s work, please reach out to KXAN and we will get you in contact with Geny to make it happen.