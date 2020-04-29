‘Celebrate the Unforgettables’: 90-year-old paints ‘huge thank you card’ mural to donate

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — 90-year-old artist Geny Heywood uses a different adjective to describe essential workers: unforgettable.

Her garage in Manor, Texas is filled with artwork — most of which she donates.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“All the work I do, I don’t sell it for myself. I donate it to raise money for charity,” Heywood said. She once raised over half a million dollars for a veteran’s family.

But one canvas stands out and is larger than the others. It is her most recent piece, one that is almost finished, titled: Celebrating the Unforgettables.

The “thank you card” mural is meant to do just that: celebrate the frontline workers putting their life on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a “huge thank you card for the people who are working through the pandemic, and really, risking their lives all over the world,” Heywood said.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

And she’s looking to give it away.

“The mural that I’m almost finishing now, I would like to donate it, if a children’s hospital is interested.”

And her neighbors agree. They say, “oh, this should go to a children’s hospital, and the lady across the street who works in physiotherapy, I believe, told me, I want to tell the children’s hospital next to where I work. And that was a couple of days ago,” Heywood said. “And another lady walked by and came and said, “I want my doctor to see that because he’s in a children’s hospital… so let’s wait and see what happens.”

Waiting and hoping it will hang on the wall seen every day by her “unforgettables.”

“We owe them gratitude, I will never forget,” Heywood said. “When people in the world do something for you, you should never forget it.”

If you or anyone you know have a children’s hospital in mind who might be proud to display Heywood’s work, please reach out to KXAN and we will get you in contact with Geny to make it happen.