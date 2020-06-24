COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

CDC reports 'effective' contact tracing limited COVID-19 outbreak for UT students on spring break trip

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control credited effective contact tracing and cooperation between the University of Texas at Austin and a public health department for helping control a COVID-19 outbreak among UT-Austin “Spring Breakers,” according to a new report from the CDC.

In March, Austin Public Health reported a group of approximately 70 adults in their 20s left for a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on a chartered plane. Not all of those people came back on the same flight and some took commercial airlines back.

In total, 64 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among the students who took the Spring Break trip.

231 people were tested for COVID-19 in connection with the spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Among the 231 tested, 183 were Cabo San Lucas travelers, and 48 were contacts of travelers with diagnosed COVID-19, including 13 household contacts and 35 community contacts, the CDC reports. 

In the report, the CDC concluded that a coordinated response with contact tracing and testing of all contacts, including those who are asymptomatic, is important in controlling future COVID-19 outbreaks that might occur at schools and universities as they consider reopening.

