CDC expected to loosen mask guidance — will Austin Public Health, AISD follow?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Center for Disease Control will update its guidance surrounding mask wearing, sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The new guidance would mean most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The change could also impact schools, according to those sources.

But as has been the case throughout the pandemic, local rules can be stronger than CDC recommendations, and in Austin-Travis County’s case, Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines still recommend masks in public spaces for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The shift from Stage 5 to Stage 4 guidelines happened only a day before the CDC announcement.

Stage 4 recommendations include the following:

Fully vaccinated and/or boosted individuals should wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping.

should wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping. Partially or unvaccinated individuals and those who need their booster dose should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if essential and choose takeaway/curbside options for dining. Get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Austin Independent School District sent a survey to parents and the message, “In light of the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, we need your input prior to resisting our pandemic protocols, which currently include mandatory masking.”

KXAN reached out to Austin Public Health to talk to professionals about whether the CDC guidance will change Austin’s current COVID-19 risk-based guidelines model. The CDC is expected to make that announcement this afternoon.

“Austin Public Health is awaiting today’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ll analyze those recommendations in conjunction with our local situation, and share necessary adjustments to the guidelines tailored to our community once finalized,” a spokesperson for APH said.

We also got some answers on that from Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, last week when we asked about the possibility of the CDC loosening mask guidance before an announcement was officially made by the national health organization. Here was the interaction.

Reporter: “The CDC director said this week that they wanted to quote, ‘give people a break’ from wearing masks. Would adjustments be made in the risk-based guidelines should the CDC pass down new mask recommendations?”

Walkes: “We are living in a community where we are making adjustments in our risk-based guidelines based on data that we collect and then we assess with modeling through our professionals that are biostatisticians. This is a process that has been undertaken throughout this pandemic and will continue to be. We have a unique set of circumstances in our community. We have decided that we are not going to mandate vaccinations and we’ve decided that personal choice is important and working within the framework of where we are as a community requires that we have community acceptance and buy in to those things that we’ve all collectively agreed to do. So with that in mind, we will take the recommendations of the CDC, align ourselves with those recommendations and then develop risk-based guidance that incorporates all of those things.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.