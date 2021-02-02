Capt. Tom Moore, UK war veteran who helped raise millions by walking laps in his backyard, dies at 100

FILE – In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has died, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP/KXAN) — A World War II veteran who captivated the world by walking around his backyard to raise money for Britan’s National Health Service has died.

Capt. Tom Moore, 100, died after he tested positive for COVID-19. His family announced his death Tuesday via Twitter.

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for NHS by walking 100 laps of his backyard. But his quest went viral and caught the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million).

For three weeks in April, fans were greeted with daily videos of Captain Tom, stooped with age, doggedly pushing his walker in the garden. But it was his sunny attitude during a dark moment that inspired people to look beyond illness and loss.

“Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,” Moore said in an interview during his walk, uttering the words that became his trademark.