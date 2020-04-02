CapMetro says 1 mechanic, 3 bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro says three bus operators and one mechanic have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The company said the mechanic’s last day working was March 16. CapMetro said this employee does not work in an environment where they would interact with the public.

The first bus driver who tested positive last worked on March 25. They drove Route 300 on March 19, March 23, March 24 and March 25.

The next driver with a confirmed case last worked on March 26. They drove Route 383 on March 21 and Route 937 on March 23 through March 26.

The last of the drivers who tested positive also last worked on March 26. They drove Route 985 on March 19; Route 383 on March 22 and 23; Route 325 on March 24 and 25; and Route 335 on March 26.

The buses these drivers operated have been temporarily removed from service and CapMetro says that anyone who has ridden on any of these routes in the last 14 days should monitor themselves for symptoms.

“We thank our staff, who continue to deliver a critical service to the Central Texas community during this public health emergency,” CapMetro said in a press release. “Capital Metro’s service should only be used for necessary trips, and transit should be reserved for those performing essential work or customers traveling to essential services, like grocery stores and pharmacies.”